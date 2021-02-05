Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 43.69%. Deluxe updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE DLX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.28. 940,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,817. Deluxe has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $49.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Deluxe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

