Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.55

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.55 and last traded at $33.55, with a volume of 2554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.62.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.50 target price on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19 and a beta of 4.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.67.

In other Denbury news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 550,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $15,676,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,681,370 shares of company stock valued at $42,191,951. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Denbury in the third quarter valued at $368,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the third quarter valued at $406,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter worth about $1,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Company Profile (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

