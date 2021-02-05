Dent (DENT) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Dent token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dent has traded 33.1% higher against the US dollar. Dent has a market capitalization of $41.44 million and $4.01 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00064929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.68 or 0.01265075 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00056312 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,505.25 or 0.06445903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005940 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00037221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00016361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00020151 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

DENT is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,006,687,215 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.