DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Trading 10% Higher

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) shares traded up 10% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.74 and last traded at $54.17. 1,900,206 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 1,292,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.24.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on DermTech from $23.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on DermTech in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DermTech in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard acquired 33,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $999,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 86,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,458.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $278,325. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in DermTech in the 4th quarter worth $782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

