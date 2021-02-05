Dero Price Hits $0.71 on Major Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. During the last week, Dero has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $7.39 million and $177,694.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001901 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,528.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,704.72 or 0.04542514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.14 or 0.00402747 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $432.45 or 0.01152333 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.78 or 0.00489711 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.34 or 0.00408613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.90 or 0.00250207 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00021581 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,352,490 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

