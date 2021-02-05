Desire (DSR) Hits Market Capitalization of $23,863.01

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Desire has traded up 69.3% against the US dollar. Desire has a market capitalization of $23,863.01 and $30,512.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,728.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,671.12 or 0.04315010 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.91 or 0.00394823 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.80 or 0.01200161 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.91 or 0.00490378 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.30 or 0.00398427 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.56 or 0.00241586 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00021397 BTC.

Desire Profile

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

