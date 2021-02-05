Desjardins Increases Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Price Target to $5.75

Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Desjardins from $5.50 to $5.75 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential upside of 34.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RSGUF. National Bank Financial raised Rogers Sugar from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Rogers Sugar from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Rogers Sugar from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

RSGUF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.26. 3,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93. Rogers Sugar has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $4.55.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

