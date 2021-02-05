Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) a €170.00 Price Target

Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) has been assigned a €170.00 ($200.00) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BC8. Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €166.00 ($195.29) target price on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Independent Research set a €187.00 ($220.00) price target on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €164.25 ($193.24).

Shares of ETR BC8 opened at €173.80 ($204.47) on Friday. Bechtle AG has a twelve month low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a twelve month high of €190.70 ($224.35). The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is €176.98 and its 200-day moving average is €170.11.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

