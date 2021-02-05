Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) (ETR:COP) a €88.00 Price Target

Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) (ETR:COP) has been assigned a €88.00 ($103.53) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s previous close.

COP has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

ETR:COP opened at €77.80 ($91.53) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.36. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.39. Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €46.50 ($54.71) and a fifty-two week high of €85.40 ($100.47). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €80.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is €76.98.

Compugroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology services for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

