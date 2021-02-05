Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) a €120.00 Price Target

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) has been given a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RHM. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €100.64 ($118.40).

Get Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:RHM opened at €89.94 ($105.81) on Friday. Rheinmetall AG has a 1-year low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 1-year high of €101.40 ($119.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a PE ratio of -215.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €87.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €79.49.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.