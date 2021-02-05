Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

DB stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 144,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 798.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

