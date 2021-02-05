Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Issues Earnings Results

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%.

Shares of NYSE:DB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.33. 65,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

DB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

