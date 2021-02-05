Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Societe Generale raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NYSE DB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 144,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,793. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.49. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 24.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

