Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

DB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NYSE DB traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $10.32. 150,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,793. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.49. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DB. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

