Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $100.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.26.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $85.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.39 and a 200 day moving average of $52.63. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $79.15.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $4,158,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,158,590.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $5,785,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,284,540 shares of company stock worth $155,469,594.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.