Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Shares of IFNNY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.39. 292,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,136. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average of $32.19. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $43.55.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.