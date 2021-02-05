Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.
Shares of IFNNY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.39. 292,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,136. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average of $32.19. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $43.55.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
