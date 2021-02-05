Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY)

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STRNY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Severn Trent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:STRNY remained flat at $$32.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.94.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

