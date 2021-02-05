Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “SEK 250” Price Target for Volvo (STO:VOLV.B)

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) received a SEK 250 price objective from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VOLV.B. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 239 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group set a SEK 212 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 225 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 210 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 240 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of SEK 212.09.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is SEK 144.10. Volvo has a 52 week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52 week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

