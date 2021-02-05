Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Target Price to $300.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.27.

NYSE:APD opened at $256.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $276.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.01. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

