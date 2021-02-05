Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.41

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.41 and traded as high as $41.84. Deutsche Post shares last traded at $41.29, with a volume of 2,634,973 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($55.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €46.80 ($55.06).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

