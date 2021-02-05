DeVault (DVT) Reaches Market Cap of $562,728.71

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. DeVault has a total market cap of $562,728.71 and approximately $664.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeVault has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DeVault coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007938 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000139 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DVT is a coin. It was first traded on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 390,794,997 coins and its circulating supply is 368,578,917 coins. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc . The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “The overarching goal of DeVault is to simply be 'social digital economy' for everyone, with the spirit of decentralization at the very core and a complete community governance system that everyone has a voice in. To accomplish these goals it will be leveraging a ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organization’ (DAO) schema to help create the necessary scale to sign up 1 million and beyond users into the implementation of an online b2b and p2p focused, crypto-oriented, social network that is laser-focused on user acquisition, personal growth, privacy control and earnings that is currently named Devault.Online. The Devault.Online social network (and others) will act as the portal into the digital economy of DeVault.cc (the payment protocol residing on a blockchain). This will allow users to not only build out comprehensive resume style profiles but also will provide many tools such as user-driven governance, the ability to friend and chat with users on the site and will include business and community profile options. “

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

