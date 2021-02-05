Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L) (LON:DWHT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,087.36

Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L) (LON:DWHT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,087.36 and traded as high as $1,740.00. Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L) shares last traded at $1,650.00, with a volume of 372 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £54.60 million and a P/E ratio of 31.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,377.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,087.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.25 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L)’s previous dividend of $3.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 34.75%.

Dewhurst plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, LCD displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, rail indicators, rail multi-sounder products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching products, and touch panels, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products.

