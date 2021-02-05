DEX (DEX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.48 Million

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEX has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. DEX has a total market capitalization of $9.16 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00069454 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $515.23 or 0.01365069 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,775.18 or 0.07352730 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00060675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006356 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00040113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00017778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00020883 BTC.

About DEX

DEX is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.