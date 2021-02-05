DEXTools (DEXT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.82 Million

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $28.78 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTools token can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000768 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DEXTools has traded 114.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEXTools alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00050902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00166153 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00064416 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00076006 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00227285 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00041735 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,767,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,138,388 tokens. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

Buying and Selling DEXTools

DEXTools can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.