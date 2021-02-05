dForce USDx Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,060.00 (USDX)

dForce USDx (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. One dForce USDx token can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00002718 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, dForce USDx has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. dForce USDx has a total market cap of $4.45 million and $2,060.00 worth of dForce USDx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,865.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.97 or 0.01209204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.23 or 0.00492024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00037135 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002045 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008742 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002037 BTC.

About dForce USDx

dForce USDx (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. dForce USDx’s total supply is 4,209,304 tokens. dForce USDx’s official website is dforce.network . The official message board for dForce USDx is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce USDx’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

dForce USDx Token Trading

dForce USDx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USDx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USDx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USDx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

