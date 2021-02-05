DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

DHX stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 148,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $129.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

In other DHI Group news, Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 34,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $71,223.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middles East, Africa, Asia-Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

