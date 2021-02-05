Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.26

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $68.26 and last traded at $68.26, with a volume of 2150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLGNF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Dialog Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.38.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $386.42 million for the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dialog Semiconductor Plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

