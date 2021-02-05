Diana Shipping (DSX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) recently:

2/3/2021 – Diana Shipping was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

2/1/2021 – Diana Shipping was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $2.25.

1/29/2021 – Diana Shipping had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $1.75 to $2.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Diana Shipping was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

1/4/2021 – Diana Shipping was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

12/23/2020 – Diana Shipping was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

NYSE:DSX traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.61. 768,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,874. The company has a market capitalization of $238.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.41. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $2.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.65 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 41.9% during the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 914,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 270,080 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 102.6% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 26,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,375 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 92,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

