DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Now Covered by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DKS. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.48.

NYSE DKS opened at $74.05 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 31,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,884,895.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 318,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,093,980.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $709,260.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,476.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,860 shares of company stock valued at $12,308,334 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,053 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

