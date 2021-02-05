DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Now Covered by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.47% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DKS. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.48.
NYSE DKS opened at $74.05 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.
In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 31,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,884,895.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 318,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,093,980.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $709,260.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,476.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,860 shares of company stock valued at $12,308,334 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,053 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
