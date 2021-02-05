DIGG Hits One Day Volume of $5.25 Million (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 46% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. DIGG has a market cap of $82.34 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for about $55,620.27 or 1.41482980 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DIGG has traded 100.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00051676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.83 or 0.00164921 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00064009 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00076719 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.34 or 0.00227268 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00042910 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 1,480 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

DIGG Coin Trading

DIGG can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

