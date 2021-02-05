Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $10,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,797,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 31,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 10,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

NYSE:DLR opened at $145.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 58.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

