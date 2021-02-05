Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading 14.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) shares rose 14.1% during trading on Friday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $87.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Digital Turbine traded as high as $88.20 and last traded at $88.08. Approximately 6,361,983 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,523,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.19.

APPS has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

