DigitalBits (XDB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $638,754.00

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. DigitalBits has a market cap of $13.73 million and $638,754.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.94 or 0.00313606 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00037582 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003470 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $855.45 or 0.02199985 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000438 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

