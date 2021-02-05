Digitalcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $101,095.67 and approximately $3.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,093.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,672.06 or 0.04277130 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.48 or 0.00407956 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.18 or 0.01195056 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.47 or 0.00482114 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.30 or 0.00397246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.71 or 0.00247376 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00021547 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,927,921 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

