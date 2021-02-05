Digitex City Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.07 Million (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Digitex City token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. Digitex City has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00064347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.90 or 0.01201954 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00053177 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,372.10 or 0.06093484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00035627 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015270 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00020200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

Digitex City (DGTX) is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

Digitex City Token Trading

Digitex City can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

