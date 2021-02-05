Digitex City Trading 33.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Digitex City token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. Digitex City has a total market cap of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00068231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.15 or 0.01368188 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 66.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.74 or 0.07595591 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00056253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006411 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00040518 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00018040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Digitex City

Digitex City (DGTX) is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

Buying and Selling Digitex City

Digitex City can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

