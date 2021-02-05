Digix Gold Token (DGX) Price Reaches $55.30 on Major Exchanges

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be bought for $55.30 or 0.00146943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded up 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and $106,390.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00070282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $487.45 or 0.01295325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006684 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00055848 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,415.59 or 0.06419033 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00040562 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00020756 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token is a token. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,658 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

