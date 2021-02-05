Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Dine Brands Global worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,647 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 29.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 20,970 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

DIN opened at $76.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.85 and its 200-day moving average is $59.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $104.46.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $838,509.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

