Dinesh Popat Sells 507 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) insider Dinesh Popat sold 507 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $15,706.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,023 shares in the company, valued at $465,412.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FLWS traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $31.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,503. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.67. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $877.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.52 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 40.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

FLWS has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

