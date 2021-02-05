Dinesh Popat Sells 507 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) insider Dinesh Popat sold 507 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $15,706.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,023 shares in the company, valued at $465,412.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
FLWS traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $31.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,503. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.67. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $877.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.52 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FLWS has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.
