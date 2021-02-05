Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) (LON:DLG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $300.29

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) (LON:DLG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $300.29 and traded as high as $304.50. Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) shares last traded at $301.70, with a volume of 4,032,382 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 351 ($4.59) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) from GBX 356 ($4.65) to GBX 362 ($4.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 332.30 ($4.34).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 318.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 300.29. The company has a market capitalization of £4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.81.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.