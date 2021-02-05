DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Stock Price Up 5.8%

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) shares rose 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.39. Approximately 126,011 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 239,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

DRTT has been the topic of several research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $207.17 million, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $46.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Shaun Noll bought 15,500 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $45,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 267,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,883.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 125,500 shares of company stock valued at $291,125. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 36.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 16,717 shares during the period. Robecosam AG bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $4,770,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC grew its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,301,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after buying an additional 434,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

