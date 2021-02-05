Distil Plc (DIS.L) (LON:DIS) Trading 1.2% Higher

Distil Plc (DIS.L) (LON:DIS) shares traded up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.15 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.08 ($0.03). 343,427 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,452,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05 ($0.03).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.42 million and a PE ratio of 20.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Distil Plc (DIS.L) Company Profile (LON:DIS)

Distil Plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Limited Edition Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Distil Plc (DIS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distil Plc (DIS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.