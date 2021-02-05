Diverse Income Trust (DIVI.L) (LON:DIVI) Hits New 52-Week High at $106.50

Diverse Income Trust (DIVI.L) (LON:DIVI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 106.50 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.34), with a volume of 1290990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.33).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 98.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 89.98.

About Diverse Income Trust (DIVI.L) (LON:DIVI)

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Diverse Income Trust (DIVI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diverse Income Trust (DIVI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.