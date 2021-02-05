DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.30 Million

Analysts expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to report $53.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.10 million. DMC Global reported sales of $86.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year sales of $225.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $224.55 million to $226.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $258.50 million, with estimates ranging from $254.00 million to $263.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DMC Global.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. DMC Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

In related news, insider Michelle H. Shepston sold 3,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $120,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,446.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $73,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $639,570 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 599.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in DMC Global by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

DMC Global stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $845.66 million, a P/E ratio of -146.77, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. DMC Global has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.97.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

