DMScript (DMST) Price Down 16.2% This Week

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. DMScript has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $212,890.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. One DMScript token can now be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00050936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.17 or 0.00167532 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00063944 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00075851 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00229729 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00042588 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,770,047 tokens. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

DMScript can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

