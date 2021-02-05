DMScript Market Capitalization Achieves $1.19 Million (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One DMScript token can now be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DMScript has traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar. DMScript has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $233,704.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00054670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.75 or 0.00156558 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00087370 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00065763 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00238605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00044038 BTC.

DMScript Token Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,770,047 tokens. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

DMScript can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

