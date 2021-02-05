Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.39

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.39 and last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 238234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dnb Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.56.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

