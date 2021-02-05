DOC.COM Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,700.00 (MTC)

DOC.COM (CURRENCY:MTC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. During the last week, DOC.COM has traded down 6% against the dollar. DOC.COM has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $4,700.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOC.COM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00069329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.51 or 0.01360038 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,768.18 or 0.07360183 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00055662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006336 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00039895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00017835 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00020836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

DOC.COM Token Profile

DOC.COM (MTC) is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,764,950 tokens. The official website for DOC.COM is doc.com . DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic . DOC.COM’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC

