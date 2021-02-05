Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) Given a C$85.00 Price Target by ATB Capital Analysts

Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) has been assigned a C$85.00 target price by investment analysts at ATB Capital in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$69.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$80.00 price target on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$77.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$60.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$65.00 price objective on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$79.20.

TSE DCBO traded up C$1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$71.40. 88,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,182. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$71.62. Docebo Inc. has a 12-month low of C$10.30 and a 12-month high of C$86.64.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

