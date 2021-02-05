Doctors Coin Price Tops $0.67 (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $152.85 million and $1.72 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doctors Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00051336 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004933 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 74.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000098 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin Token Profile

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.